Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister

World Bulletin / News Desk
Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan was sworn in as the 22nd prime minister on Saturday, amid a string of political and economic challenges his country is currently grappling with.
President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to Khan at the presidency in capital Islamabad, also attended by a veiled First lady Bushra Bibi -- a faith healer --, outgoing caretaker premier Nasir-ul-Mulk, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, navy and air force chiefs, and other dignitaries.
Donned in black Sherwani -- a traditional local dress -- Khan together with his wife -- clad in white burqa -- stepped down the stage and mixed up with the guests to receive greetings amid loud clapping.
Several members of the winning team of 1992 cricket world cup -- the only world cup Pakistan won in 1992 -- and famous Indian cricketer Novjut Sindhu also attended the ceremony.
He later proceeded to the Prime Minister House where he was presented a guard of honor.
Khan's center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single majority party but still lacked a simple majority in July 25 elections, tainted by rigging allegations leveled by opposition parties, and some international observers.
The PTI secured 158 seats in 342-member house -- 14 seats short of a simple majority -- a composition that left him with no other option but to seek support of several smaller parties, some of them were his staunch opponents in recent past.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of the jailed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif trailed in second with 82 seats, whereas the center-left Pakistan People’s Party, and a five-party religious alliance, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal grabbed 53 and 15 seats respectively.
Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’