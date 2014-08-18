Worldbulletin News

11:29, 18 August 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 10:26, 18 August 2018 Saturday

Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister
Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister

Following oath taking ceremony, Khan was presented guard of honor at Prime Minister House

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan was sworn in as the 22nd prime minister on Saturday, amid a string of political and economic challenges his country is currently grappling with.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to Khan at the presidency in capital Islamabad, also attended by a veiled First lady Bushra Bibi -- a faith healer --, outgoing caretaker premier Nasir-ul-Mulk, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, navy and air force chiefs, and other dignitaries.

Donned in black Sherwani -- a traditional local dress -- Khan together with his wife -- clad in white burqa -- stepped down the stage and mixed up with the guests to receive greetings amid loud clapping.

Several members of the winning team of 1992 cricket world cup -- the only world cup Pakistan won in 1992 -- and famous Indian cricketer Novjut Sindhu also attended the ceremony.

He later proceeded to the Prime Minister House where he was presented a guard of honor.

Khan's center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single majority party but still lacked a simple majority in July 25 elections, tainted by rigging allegations leveled by opposition parties, and some international observers.

The PTI secured 158 seats in 342-member house -- 14 seats short of a simple majority -- a composition that left him with no other option but to seek support of several smaller parties, some of them were his staunch opponents in recent past.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of the jailed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif trailed in second with 82 seats, whereas the center-left Pakistan People’s Party, and a five-party religious alliance, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal grabbed 53 and 15 seats respectively.



