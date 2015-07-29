PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

World Bulletin / News Desk
The international community should intervene against Israeli attacks on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said Friday.
In a statement, PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi said the Islamic world needs to do its share on the issue.
Ashrawi's remarks came after Israeli police on Friday dispersed dozens of Palestinians protesting the closure of all the gates of the mosque after an attempted knife attack earlier in the day.
A 30-year-old Israeli Arab suspected of attempting to stab a Jerusalem police officer at the Al-Majlis gate was shot dead, Israel’s Haaretz daily reported, citing the police.
For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews refer to the area as the "Temple Mount", claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War. It annexed the city in 1980, claiming it as the capital of the self-proclaimed Jewish state in a move never recognized by the international community.
Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’