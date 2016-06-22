Update: 11:42, 18 August 2018 Saturday

US must abandon unlawful decisions

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council said Friday that political ties with Washington will not be normalized unless the U.S. administration abandons its "unlawful" decisions.

"Political relations with Washington will continue at the same level until the U.S. administration abandons its unlawful decisions about Jerusalem, refugees and Jewish settlements," the council said in a final statement after its 29th annual meeting.

The council said the U.S., as an ally of Israel, was not part of the solution but rather part of the problem.

The two-day meeting was convened Wednesday in Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority’s municipal capital, which is located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered an address at the meeting.