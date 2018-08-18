Update: 11:54, 18 August 2018 Saturday

Sick stork found in Afrin to be treated in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A sick stork discovered by Turkish soldiers in Syria's Afrin region will be treated in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

The soldiers delivered the sick bird, which had symptoms including shortness of breath and fatigue, to the Hatay Nature Reserve Association.

Cihan Parlar, a veterinarian at the association, will care after the stork.

After the completion of treatment, the stork will be returned to the wild.