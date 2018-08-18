Sick stork found in Afrin to be treated in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A sick stork discovered by Turkish soldiers in Syria's Afrin region will be treated in Turkey's southern Hatay province.
The soldiers delivered the sick bird, which had symptoms including shortness of breath and fatigue, to the Hatay Nature Reserve Association.
Cihan Parlar, a veterinarian at the association, will care after the stork.
After the completion of treatment, the stork will be returned to the wild.
Article 'is a blatant attempt by New York Times to justify and whitewash PKK terrorism,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Turkish officials console families of those who lost their lives in 7.4 earthquake in NW Anatolia
Police launched investigation over claims that chain traffic accident was caused by spillage of oil from tanker truck
Migrants held in Canakkale, Adana, Edirne and Izmir provinces
Turkish soldiers delivered bird to Hatay Nature Reserve Association
Party will change bylaws in accordance with new presidential system
A Turkish court on Friday turned down another appeal to free the pastor in the third such rejection, his lawyer said.
"At this point, lira is sentiment driven in the market, it is not fundamentally driven," Inst. of Int. Finance expert says
A Turkish court on Friday rejected another appeal to free US pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention has sparked a major crisis in ties between Turkey and the United States, his lawyer said.
Package to back SMEs, entrepreneurs, and industrialists
Speculative attacks on Turkey's economy and currency have no intrinsic basis, says head of Foreign Businessmen's Platform
Maarif Foundation takes over New York Tirana University and sister institutions hosting more than 1,000 students
Turkey not in talks with IMF, will continue to ensure funding from international markets, says Berat Albayrak
Nearly 6,800 new companies formed in July, says major business body