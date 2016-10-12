Israeli police close all gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli police on Friday dispersed dozens of Palestinians protesting the closure of all the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem after an attempted knife attack.
Police prevented Palestinian protesters from gathering in front of Lion's Gate (Bab Al-Asbat) for Isha, or the night prayer.
They used stun grenades to disperse the crowd but later allowed a few Palestinian officials in for the prayer.
The Palestinian Presidency later issued a statement asking for the opening of Al-Aqsa Mosque before the situation gets too difficult to control.
The statement noted that any steps that would change the religious and historical status of Al-Aqsa would only lead to a further deterioration of the situation and escalation.
“East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa are our red line. There will be no peace and security without them,” it said.
Israel bears all responsibility for stopping these dangerous and unacceptable steps, the statement added.
The closure came after an alleged knife attack at the Al-Majlis gate.
A 30-year-old Israeli Arab suspected of attempting to stab a Jerusalem police officer at the Al-Majlis gate was shot dead Friday afternoon, Israeli daily Haaretz reported, citing the police.
Later, hundreds of Palestinians performed the evening prayer at the Al-Asbat gate of the compound after police closed all the gates.
Israel has made closing the doors of the mosque a regular occurrence, Al-Aqsa Mosque director Sheik Omar Kiswani told Anadolu Agency
“These are very dangerous steps. It is obvious evidence of dirty Israeli aims to close Al-Aqsa to Muslim worship,” he said.
Kiswani said Arab and Muslim countries ignoring events around Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine were responsible for what happens there.
Israeli police have closed Al-Aqsa twice in the past 30 days.
Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says