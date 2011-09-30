Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:15, 18 August 2018 Saturday
Africa
Update: 12:38, 18 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Zambia calls on TIKA to help develop agriculture sector
Zambia calls on TIKA to help develop agriculture sector

Government seeks Turkish aid agency’s support in training small-scale farmers, youth in skills

World Bulletin / News Desk

Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina on Friday called on the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to support the country’s economic diversification agenda through mechanization of the agriculture sector.

The Zambian government “would appreciate TIKA’s support in training and imparting skills to small-scale farmers and youth who want to venture into agriculture”, Wina was quoted as saying in a statement from the Zambian Embassy.

“We need those skills to enhance the agriculture sector. Our country has been dependent on mono commodities like copper for a very long time and also on mono crops like maize. But now we want to diversify even in the maize sector to other crops that can be exported or we add value to the crops for export so that our economy can be boosted, and we think cooperation with TIKA can help us in that regard.”

In a bilateral meeting with TIKA President Serdar Cam in Ankara Friday, Wina also urged Turkish investors to consider investing in Zambia’s tourism, agriculture and energy sectors.

“You have the skills here. You have the experience, and we want to tap into those sectors to support the Zambian businesses, and we look forward to more strengthened cooperation,” she said.

She called for enhanced development cooperation with TIKA to help support the livelihoods of Zambians, including strengthening trade relations between the two countries for mutual benefit.

“We believe that the establishment of TIKA offices in Zambia will strengthen these relationships and to develop common interests based on business and trade,” Wina said.

She added that Zambia appreciates the support rendered by the Turkish government in its health and education sectors.

Cam said TIKA has already started working towards implementing the agreements signed between the two countries in Lusaka on July 28, 2018.

He said TIKA maintains plans to develop new investments and projects in 2018 "despite the currency fluctuations that Turkey is experiencing, which has posed budgetary challenges".



Related TIKA zambia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure

Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq

Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions

Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade

President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
US growing isolated in international system under Trump
US growing isolated in international system under Trump

Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert  
Trump military parades estimate soars to 92M
Trump military parades estimate soars to $92M

Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
US senator Turkish envoy meet in Washington
US senator, Turkish envoy meet in Washington

Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail

With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment

Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil

Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount

Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker  
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey

TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed

'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says

News

20 Turkish aid projects in last 6 months in S.Africa
20 Turkish aid projects in last 6 months in S

Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan
Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan

TIKA donates office equipment to Gambian Supreme Court
TIKA donates office equipment to Gambian Supreme Court

Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Turkish aid agency carried out 850 projects in Bosnia
Turkish aid agency carried out 850 projects in Bosnia

Albania: Turkish agency restoring 5 Ottoman-era sites
Albania Turkish agency restoring 5 Ottoman-era sites

DRC opposition leader to try entry via Zambia
DRC opposition leader to try entry via Zambia

Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties
Turkey Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties

Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka
Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka

Turkish delegation to attend business forum in Zambia
Turkish delegation to attend business forum in Zambia

Zambia receives Turkish aid to fight cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid to fight cholera

Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 