Update: 14:38, 18 August 2018 Saturday

1 killed in multi-vehicle accident in NW Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least one person was killed and 14 others injured in an accident involving 31 vehicles in the Inegol district of northwestern Bursa province on Friday.

A truck, two buses, two minibuses, an ambulance and 25 cars were involved in the accident that happened due to the slipperiness of road after rainfall in the Mezitler region of Eskisehir-Bursa Highway.

The police launched an investigation over claims that the accident had been caused by spillage of oil from a tanker truck.

Ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.