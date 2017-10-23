7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least seven PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in southeast Turkey and northern Iraq on Saturday, Turkish General Staff said.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a Tweet, the Turkish military said the terrorists were killed in Turkey’s Hakkari province and northern Iraq's Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
