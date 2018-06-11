Worldbulletin News

N. Korea urges Trump to be 'bold' on denuclearization
Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un held a groundbreaking summit in Singapore in June, which the US leader touted as a historic breakthrough.

World Bulletin / News Desk

North Korean state media blamed Donald Trump's political opponents for the "deadlock" over denuclearisation on Saturday, urging the US President to act boldly to make progress on the thorny issue.

At the meeting the pair struck a vague agreement to denuclearise the Korean peninsula, but there has been little movement since.

Meanwhile the North has criticised Washington for its "gangster-like" and "unilateral" demands for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of Pyongyang's atomic arsenal.

On Saturday Rodong Sinmun, the North's most prominent daily, praised Trump for seeking to improve US-North Korea ties and achieve world peace, which it said would be the "feat of the century".

"However, he faces too many opponents," it said in a signed commentary.

The newspaper said Democrats and even some Republicans are hampering Trump's efforts for their own partisan interests while media hostile to Trump are undermining his policies.



