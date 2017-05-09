Update: 16:41, 18 August 2018 Saturday

Three dead, 18 wounded in Poland bus crash

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three people were killed and 18 wounded in southeastern Poland when a bus with Ukrainian tourists headed for Austria plunged off the road, emergency services said Saturday.

The vehicle plummeted off the road and overturned several times, local fire service spokesman Grzegorz Latosekf said.

"Three people have died in the accident," he told TVN 24 television.

According to the PAP news agency, eight of the 18 injured are in a serious condition.

A number of accidents have already taken place near the spot where the bus crashed, Polish media said.