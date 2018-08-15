Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:15, 18 August 2018 Saturday
Europe
Update: 16:52, 18 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Italy buries bridge collapse dead as outrage simmers
Italy buries bridge collapse dead as outrage simmers

The service, which coincides with a national day of mourning, came as firefighters still searching for five missing people discovered a car with human remains inside.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Italy will hold a state funeral service Saturday to commemorate dozens of people killed in Genoa's bridge disaster, as some outraged relatives vowed to shun official ceremonies and rescuers pulled more bodies from the wreckage.

The Civil Protection authorities did not comment on the number of victims but local media reported a family of three were discovered, including a nine-year-old girl, adding to the death toll of 38.

The populist government has blamed the operator of the viaduct for Tuesday's collapse in the northern port city and threatened to strip the firm of its contracts.

Adorned with flowers and photographs, 18 coffins -- including a small white one for the youngest eight-year-old victim who died alongside his parents -- lined an exhibition centre transformed into a chapel on Saturday morning, according to an AFP reporter.

Firefighters were applauded as they entered the hall ahead of the ceremony, due to begin at 11:30 am (0930 GMT.

But more than half of the families of the victims have refused to take part, some preferring a more intimate funeral while others announced a boycott.

"It is the state who has provoked this; let them not show their faces, the parade of politicians is shameful," the press cited the mother of one of four young Italians from Naples who died.

Roberto, father of another of the dead from Naples used social media to vent his anger: "My son will not become a number in the catalogue of deaths caused by Italian failures."

"We do not want a farce of a funeral but a ceremony at home."

Archbishop Angelo Bagnasco, who is expected to lead the mass, expressed his respect for those who refused state funerals.



Related Italy genoa bridge
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure

Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq

Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions

Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade

President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
US growing isolated in international system under Trump
US growing isolated in international system under Trump

Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert  
Trump military parades estimate soars to 92M
Trump military parades estimate soars to $92M

Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
US senator Turkish envoy meet in Washington
US senator, Turkish envoy meet in Washington

Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail

With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment

Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil

Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount

Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker  
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey

TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed

'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says

News

Italian craftsman gifts table to mosque in Germany
Italian craftsman gifts table to mosque in Germany

Death toll rises to 38 in Italy bridge collapse
Death toll rises to 38 in Italy bridge collapse

Italy expects economic attack similar to Turkey
Italy expects economic attack similar to Turkey

Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Germany tells Italy it will take in 50 migrants
Germany tells Italy it will take in 50 migrants

Amazon to bring 1,700 jobs to Italy in 2018
Amazon to bring 1 700 jobs to Italy in 2018






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 