Fears mount for stranded villages in India flood crisis

Rescuers in helicopters and boats fought to get to stranded villages in India's Kerala state Saturday as the toll from the worst monsoon floods in a century rose above 320 dead.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced late Friday that the monsoon death toll had dramatically risen to 324.
State officials said they expected the number to rise further as more landslides were reported and as dam and reservoir levels remained dangerously high.
With power and communication lines down, thousands remained trapped in towns and villages cut off by the floods amid growing shortages of food and water.
Helicopters have been dropping emergency food and water supplies across Kerala, while special trains carrying drinking water have been sent to the state.
Dozens of dam and reservoir gates across the state have had to be opened as water levels reach danger levels, inundating many villages.
While more than 300,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps, particular fears have been raised for Chengannur, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has been cut off for four days.
Troops and military boats have been sent to the town and media reports said bodies had been found. The state government did not immediately give an updated toll early Saturday.
