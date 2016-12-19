Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:18, 18 August 2018 Saturday
Economy
Update: 18:19, 18 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Venezuela relaunches new currency
Venezuela relaunches new currency

President Nicolas Maduro has described the move as a "great change" as the government attempts to halt spiraling hyperinflation that the International Monetary Fund predicts will hit a staggering one million percent this year.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Venezuela will start issuing new banknotes on Monday after slashing five zeros off the crippled bolivar -- but analysts warn the measure will do nothing to arrest a worsening economic crisis.

Maduro blames Venezuela's financial woes on opposition "plots" and United States sanctions -- but he admits that the government will "learn as we go along" when it comes to the currency redenomination.

Uncertainty, doubt and skepticism reign.

"If you maintain the fiscal deficit and the disorganized emission of money (to cover it), then the crisis will worsen," economist Jean Paul Leidenz told AFP.

Oil-rich Venezuela is in a fourth year of recession and has been hamstrung by food and medicine shortages, as well as failing public services such as transport, electricity and water.

Oil production accounts for 96 percent of Venezuela's revenue but that has slumped to a 30-year low of 1.4 million barrels a day, compared to its record high of 3.2 million 10 years ago.

The fiscal deficit is almost 20 percent of GDP while Venezuela struggles with an external debt of $150 billion.

And there's a good reason the redenomination hasn't generated renewed hope or investor confidence: Venezuela has done this before.

Maduro's predecessor and revolutionary hero Hugo Chavez stripped three zeros off the bolivar in 2008, but it was not enough to prevent hyperinflation.



Related Venezuela
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Venezuela relaunches new currency
Venezuela relaunches new currency

President Nicolas Maduro has described the move as a "great change" as the government attempts to halt spiraling hyperinflation that the International Monetary Fund predicts will hit a staggering one million percent this year.
S amp P Moody s lower Turkey s ratings
S&P, Moody’s lower Turkey’s ratings

Both agencies say upgrades dependent on effective economic plan
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices

The year-over-year increase in consumer prices was the largest since September 2011 and follows a 2.5 percent rise in June of this year. Analysts had expected it to remain flat.
Consumer confidence index down in August
Consumer confidence index down in August

Consumer confidence index stands at 68.3 this month, compared to 73.1 in July, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 0.62 points
Euro area goods exports up 3 1 pct in H1
Euro area goods exports up 3.1 pct in H1

Euro area goods trade surplus reaches nearly $110B, EU28 deficit at $4B, say Eurostat figures  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises above 1,200 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
New world currency will topple dollar
New world currency will topple dollar

Use of dollar as tool of pressure will result in its refusal as means in international payments, says top Duma deputy
Turkey's budget records 237 million surplus in July
Turkey's budget records $237 million surplus in July

Excluding interest payments, central government's budget balance saw surplus of nearly $1.95B last month
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards loans
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards, loans

Regulation enters into force on Sept. 1, says Official Gazette
Turkish housing sales up in July
Turkish housing sales up in July

Foreigners buy over 2,800 houses, marking 65.6 percent rise year-on-year, according to TurkStat
Borsa Istanbul up at open
Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises above 1,600 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Amazon stock hits record high
Amazon stock hits record high

Amazon on course to join Apple as world’s only companies worth over $1 trillion
Iran offers discount oil to Asia
Iran offers discount oil to Asia

The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount, but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice. 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 1,000 points
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade

Finance Minister Siluanov terms US dollar a 'risky tool' for payments in international trade

News

Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers immunity
Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers immunity

Turkey supports Maduro after drone attack
Turkey supports Maduro after drone attack

Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack
Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack

Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 