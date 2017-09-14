Worldbulletin News

18:51, 19 August 2018 Sunday
Turkey recalls ex-UN chief's efforts for world peace
We extend our condolences to Kofi Annan’s family, relatives and our ally Ghanaian people, says Turkish Foreign Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday extended condolences on the death of Kofi Annan.

The Former UN Secretary-General passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.

The ministry in a statement said Kofi Annan was a distinguished diplomat, who contributed a lot to world peace and received Nobel Peace Prize.

He was also commemorated for his strong effort and plan during his time in 2014 on the Cyprus issue.

The plan, known as the UN Comprehensive Settlement Plan of the Cyprus Question, was accepted Turkish Cypriots but rejected by the Greek Cypriots in simultaneous referenda in both sides of the island, according to the statement.

“We extend our condolences to Kofi Annan’s family, relatives and our friendly people of Ghana,” it said.

Annan was born in Kumasi city of Ghana in 1938 and pursued his education in the U.S. and Switzerland.

He served as UN secretary-general from 1996 to 2007, the first black person to hold that post, and also received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.



