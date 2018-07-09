Update: 10:17, 19 August 2018 Sunday

Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday named members of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board (MYK).

The 16-member strong MYK now has nine new names.

AK Party's new 50-member Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) had gathered in capital Ankara to determine the new MYK tasked with assisting Erdogan as the party's deputy chairmen.

Former Culture and Tourism minister Numan Kurtulmus was assigned as acting chairman while Omer Celik, former minister of Turkey's EU Affairs, is now AK Party's new spokesman.

Other MYK members include Hayati Yazici, Erkan Kandemir, Fatih Sahin, Vedat Demiroz, Ali Ihsan Yavuz, Mahir Unal, Cevdet Yilmaz, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Mehmet Ozhaseki, Lutfi Elvan, Julide Sarieroglu, Hamza Dag, Leyla Sahin Usta and Cigdem Kararaslan.

Earlier Saturday, Erdogan was reelected as head of AK Party after he secured the votes of 1,380 delegates at the party's 6th ordinary congress in capital Ankara.

A total of 29 new names were elected in the MKYK.