18:51, 19 August 2018 Sunday
Update: 10:39, 19 August 2018 Sunday

China reiterates support for Turkey's economy
Chinese, Turkish foreign ministers talk over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

China is supporting Turkey's efforts for national security, stability and economy, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said after speaking with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the phone on Saturday.

The duo exchanged ideas during the phone call; Wang said China supports efforts to boost China-Turkey Strategic Cooperation, according to a written statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang said the Turks led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will overcome their temporary difficulties, adding that China believes Turkey will develop in a stable way.

He added that China remains ready to protect developing countries and the legitimate rights of rising economies.

Cavusoglu said Turkey is ready to strengthen its strategic dialogue with China, read the statement.

"We are expecting to deepen cooperation based on mutual interests with China. We will join the 'One Belt One Road' initiative more actively," the Chinese ministry cited the Turkish foreign minister as saying.

The One Belt One Road initiative -- which brings together China, 11 EU member states and five Balkan states -- has been part of Beijing’s ambitious trade plan; it is also referred to as the New Silk Road.

China has significantly increased its investments in the region since it introduced the One Belt One Road initiative in 2013, which involves grand infrastructure projects to connect Eurasian countries with China.



