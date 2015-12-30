Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:52, 19 August 2018 Sunday
Iraq
Update: 10:58, 19 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Iranian lawmaker has demanded Iraq pay compensations to Iran over the 1980-88 war between the two countries, according to local media reports on Saturday.

“War compensation cannot be ignored in relations between the two countries," Hishmatullah Fallah Bisha, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian parliament, told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

He claimed that Iraqi officials did not refuse to pay compensations categorically.

The Iranian MP said Iraq’s current oil production is higher than production by Iran.

"Iraq earns a lot of money from the sale of oil, so they have the ability to pay compensations [to Iran] as they do to Kuwait,” he said.

Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein between 1980 and 1988.

Last week, reformist MP Mahmoud Sadeghi pointed out that Iraq owes Iran $1.1 trillion due to the damages and losses --caused by Iraq-- in the first Gulf War (1980-1988) and the second (1990-1991).

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said his government would not make dollar-dominated transactions with Iran -- in line with the U.S. sanctions -- while refraining from implementing the full raft of American penalties recently imposed on Tehran.

The sanctions are intended to hinder Tehran's acquisition of U.S. currency; its precious metals trade; bank transactions denominated in the Iranian rial; activities related to Iran's sovereign debt; and the country’s automotive sector.



Related iran Iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem

Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity
US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’

The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel s law at UN
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel’s law at UN

Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth

The military said it detected the lab in the town of Alcoyonqui, near the state capital Culiacan, and raided it on Thursday.
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure

Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq

Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions

Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade

President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
US growing isolated in international system under Trump
US growing isolated in international system under Trump

Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert  
Trump military parades estimate soars to 92M
Trump military parades estimate soars to $92M

Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
US senator Turkish envoy meet in Washington
US senator, Turkish envoy meet in Washington

Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

News

US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity

Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq

Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount

Erdogan: Second border gate to benefit Turkey, Iraq
Erdogan Second border gate to benefit Turkey Iraq

Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iran executes 6 for theft, looting
Iran executes 6 for theft looting

Iran offers discount oil to Asia
Iran offers discount oil to Asia

Iran slams Trump's tariffs decision targeting Turkey
Iran slams Trump's tariffs decision targeting Turkey

Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Littoral states to sign document on Caspian Sea status
Littoral states to sign document on Caspian Sea status

11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 