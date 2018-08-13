Update: 11:22, 19 August 2018 Sunday

Pakistan’s Imran Khan announces 20-member cabinet

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced his 20-member cabinet.

The federal cabinet includes, 15 ministers and five un-elected advisers who will be sworn in on Monday at the President House, Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a statement.

President Mamnoon Hussain will administer oath to the new cabinet, which is a mix of PTI and its allied parties’ members.

Following are the names of the cabinet members and their portfolios:

Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Foreign Minister)

Asad Umar (Finance Minister)

Pervez Khattak (Defense Minister)

Farogh Naseem (Law Minister)

Shafqat Mahmood (Education Minister)

Fawad Chaudhry (Information Minister)

Shireen Mazari (Human Rights Minister)

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (Information Technology Minister)

Zubaida Jalal (Defense Production Minister)

Dr. Fahmida Mirza (Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister)

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri (Religious Affairs Minister)

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (Railways Minister)

Aamir Mehmood Kayani (Health Minister)

Ghulam Sarwar Khan (Petroleum and Natural Resources Minister)

Tariq Cheema (Border Affairs Minister)

The advisers include Ishrat Hussain, Babar Awan, Abdul Razak Dawood, Amin Aslam and Mohammad Shehzad Arbab.