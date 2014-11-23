Worldbulletin News

UAE to reopen embassy in Damascus
UAE to reopen embassy in Damascus

The United Arab Emirates has already resumed commercial flights to Syria.

World Bulletin / News Desk

According to the Iranian Agency Fars, the United Arab Emirates is going to reopen its embassy in Damascus, the capital of Syria, following a meeting between General Mahamat Al-Chamsi and General Ali Mamlouk, the heads of the Emirates Intelligence and the Syrian Arab Republic’s Intelligence respectively.



