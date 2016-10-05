Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Iraqi Federal Court on Sunday approved the results of the May 12 parliamentary election, according to a court spokesman.
“The court approved the final results of the parliamentary election during a session attended by all court members,” Iyad al-Samok said in a statement.
For the last two months, results of Iraq’s hard-fought May 12 parliamentary polls have remained the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud.
Earlier this month, Iraq's electoral commission announced that a manual recount of the vote results were more or less the same as the initial electronic vote count.
According to the commission, only one seat from Iraq’s Baghdad Coalition had moved to the Al-Fatih Bloc, which is part of a Hashd al-Shaabi-led coalition (giving the latter 48 -- instead of 47 -- assembly seats).
Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's Sairoon Coalition won 54 parliamentary seats, followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-led coalition (48 seats) and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's Victory Bloc (42 seats), according to the results.
By Sunday's approval, incoming MPs will hold a first session to elect a new assembly speaker.
Within 30 days of that first session, the assembly will elect -- by a two-thirds majority -- the country’s next president.
The president will then task the largest bloc in parliament with drawing up a government, which must be referred back to parliament for approval.
Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks
The military said it detected the lab in the town of Alcoyonqui, near the state capital Culiacan, and raided it on Thursday.
Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas