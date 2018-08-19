Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:51, 19 August 2018 Sunday
News Analysis
14:45, 19 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Are Germany and Russia friends?
Are Germany and Russia friends?

The personal relationship between Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Vladimir Putin of Russia is often boiled down to certain anecdotes: her put-downs about his role in the KGB and his attempts to rattle her by bringing his large black Labrador to a meeting, knowing her fear of dogs.

Lincoln Pigman

The relationship of the two countries predates that of the two leaders. And when Merkel and Putin sit down for talks on Saturday in the German government’s villa outside Berlin, they will be influenced by a long history of alienation and rapprochements, limiting the expectations — and possibly the results — of the meeting.

Pressed on the nature of the talks, Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, indicated the leaders would focus on finding common ground on acute international issues, such as Syria, Ukraine and energy. But he declined to provide details.

“Russia is an international actor without whom it is impossible to imagine finding solutions to various problems” in the world, Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

Many experts expect that the meeting will attempt to put the relationship between Berlin and Moscow on more pragmatic ground, but few expect the session to end with strong resolutions or a new strategic partnership.

Here’s a look at some of the issues that define and influence German-Russian ties.

— Are Germany and Russia friends?

The two countries could be described as the ultimate international “frenemies,” with economic, cultural and intellectual ties reaching back centuries. Since the 18th century, they have cycled through a series of conflicts and reconciliations, most recently World War II and the Cold War.

Throughout the Soviet era, Germany was Moscow’s most important trading partner, and many Germans view the strong, positive ties to Moscow as a key contributor to the end of the Cold War and German unification. When the Berlin Wall fell, Germany reached out to Moscow, partly to help former Soviet bloc countries integrate into the European Union, not only strengthening political and economic ties, but also investing in civil society.

But a break in relations that started with the Russian authorities’ repressive reaction to public protests in 2011 and 2012 worsened in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and supported rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Merkel and Putin have maintained regular contact. In May, she visited Putin at his summer residence in Sochi, Russia.

But Susan Stewart, a senior associate with the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, cautioned that the leaders’ meeting in Germany should not be viewed as a fundamental shift in German-Russian relations. Instead, it is an indication of the hope that the two sides will be able to reach a compromise on key points, while maintaining their differences over Russia’s role in the conflict in Ukraine.

“They will be trying a two-pronged approach,” Stewart said. “They will try to cooperate on those points where there is a common interest, but we will not see a return to business as usual.”

— What does Germany want from Russia?

Both Germany and Russia have problems that are tied to Syria.

For Merkel, the issue is domestic, as her decision to allow more than 1 million people — most of them refugees from the war in Syria — to apply for asylum in Germany has met increasing resistance from the public and from her own government. For Putin, it is not being quite able to find a solution to Syria’s civil war despite having declared “mission accomplished” on several occasions.

Both leaders could benefit from finding a way to ensure sufficient political stability in Syria to allow Germany to begin encouraging refugees to return, while Putin is seeking support from Berlin and the European Union to help rebuild the country, said Stefan Meister of the German Council on Foreign Relations.

“It is in the domestic political interest of the German government that Syrian refugees be able to return to a stable Syria,” Meister said.

— What does Russia want from Germany?

Germany’s willingness to throw its full weight behind the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of Crimea, its involvement in the pro-Kremlin insurgency in eastern Ukraine and the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, took the Russians by surprise.

The move made clear to Russian leaders that the special relationship they believed they had shared with Berlin was over. Soon afterward, Germany found itself in the crosshairs of Russian cyberattacks and a campaign in the Russian news media that caused Germany to plunge in Russian public opinion.
“If you look at the image of Germany — and Merkel in particular — in Russian political discourse, you will see that it really has deteriorated tremendously,” said Sabine Fischer, head researcher on Eastern Europe at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

A survey cited on Friday by Vedomosti, a Russian business daily, reflected this trend, showing approval of the German chancellor among Russians plummeting to 15 percent in August 2016 from 60 percent in February 2011.

But to break out of its international isolation, Russia needs Germany’s support. It hopes to persuade the chancellor not to support a fresh round of sanctions President Donald Trump has threatened to impose over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

“There is a need for more pragmatic action at the political level,” Fischer said.

— Is Germany a ‘captive of Russia,’ as Trump says?

Germany imports about 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia, according to government statistics. That is more than any other EU country, but less than the 60 percent to 70 percent Trump cited when he accused Germany of being a “captive” of Russia at a NATO summit last month.

“That comment clearly taps into a stereotype in Washington that because of its economic ties, Germany is ‘weaker’ on Russia,” said Derek Chollet, an adviser on security and defense policy with the German Marshall Fund in Washington.

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder’s close relationship to Putin and his decision to join the board of Russia’s state oil company, Rosneft, has only bolstered that notion. But Merkel has shown a willingness to draw a line, with her decisions to support sanctions against Russia in 2015 and to join the coordinated response to the poisoning in Britain this spring.

“My sense is Merkel, who in her own way makes clear that she understands the Russians and Putin as a type as well as anyone, has no illusions about Russia or Putin and their motives,” Chollet said.

Source: The New York Times



Related russia Merkel Germany putin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
News Analysis News
Are Germany and Russia friends
Are Germany and Russia friends?

The personal relationship between Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Vladimir Putin of Russia is often boiled down to certain anecdotes: her put-downs about his role in the KGB and his attempts to rattle her by bringing his large black Labrador to a meeting, knowing her fear of dogs.
Turkey-US relations From visionary to myopic
Turkey-US relations: From visionary to myopic

In US sensitivity to and understanding of Turkish society, nothing has changed over the past 5 years
Multilateral Cooperation Needed for Facilitating Peace with North Korea
Multilateral Cooperation Needed for Facilitating Peace with North Korea

Rachael M. Rudolph joins Bryant Zhuhai as an Assistant Professor of Social Science in the fall term. Her research focuses on Sino-American relations, US-North Korean relations, strategic security in the Asia Pacific region, and transnational crime.  She can be reached at: [email protected] M. Rudolph
Imran Khan faces an uphill task on Foreign Policy front
Imran Khan faces an uphill task on Foreign Policy front

Certainly, establishing and maintaining a peaceful relation with Afghanistan will be the key to solving one of the most important parts of this puzzle.
In India s Assam fate of 4 million Muslims hangs
In India’s Assam, fate of 4 million Muslims hangs in balance

Over 4 million Bengali Muslims living in the Indian state of Assam are facing deportation, destruction and imminent loss of life and livelihood. That is unprecedented in the history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP Government in India seems to be all set to create a large number of new ‘Rohingyas’ in India.
Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections
Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections?

Indonesia is experiencing tremendous changes after the June 27, 2018 regional elections, the votes were held to elect 17 governors, 39 mayors and 115 regents across the country.
Muslims in India s Assam facing NRC terror
Muslims in India’s Assam facing NRC terror

The changes in the law and the court order to correct the NRC have created a havoc for the poor Bengali Muslims living in the state.
In Helsinki Trump angers all Americans
In Helsinki, Trump angers all Americans

Trump’s meeting with Putin in Helsinki does not seem to have contributed to writing history but seems to have been more of a turning point in the history that will be written about President Trump
What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif
What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif?

Prime ministerial candidate alleges pre-poll rigging and media blackout in an exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency .
Turkey s Self-reliant Politics An Eyesore for Many
Turkey’s Self-reliant Politics: An Eyesore for Many

Since the fateful incidence of the Arab Spring, and specifically during the Syrian crisis, attacks on Turkey, both from the West and the East increased exponentially.
How Etihad flopped and rivals soared in Gulf battle for
How Etihad flopped and rivals soared in Gulf battle for the skies

Abu Dhabi's Etihad is cutting routes even as Emirates and Qatar Airways expand. But is a new competitor about to shake up the aviation market?
Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat
Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat to Iran

Although the MEK has little verifiable presence inside Iran, authorities fear its organising potential, particularly if the US throws its full weight behind the group
Turkish businesses getting set for Uzbek bonanza
Turkish businesses getting set for Uzbek bonanza

Uzbekistan is currently going through one of the most remarkable periods of change ever experienced by a post-Soviet republic.
Pakatan s Victory in Malaysia what does it mean for
Pakatan’s Victory in Malaysia: what does it mean for Asia

Pakatan Harapan’s victory in Malaysian general election is surprising, not only because nobody predicts it but also because the way the Pakatan clinch the victory would alter the region’s future for the years to come.
Will American democracy survive Trump
Will American democracy survive Trump?

The U.S. as the guardian of liberty, where citizens are equal individuals rather than privileged and non-privileged ethnic groups, cannot be taken for granted anymore
Critics question cancellation of US Exercises with S Korea
Critics question cancellation of US Exercises with S.Korea

Secretary of Defense James Mattis has officially made good on U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to cancel joint military exercises with South Korea, suspending “indefinitely” a major annual training exercise this summer and two smaller ones.

News

Angela Merkel under strain over neo-Nazi murders trial
Angela Merkel under strain over neo-Nazi murders trial

German coalition partners in crisis talks
German coalition partners in crisis talks

Germany will miss NATO spending target
Germany will miss NATO spending target

Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran
Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran

Putin, Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi
Putin Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi

Merkel, Macron vow to make EU a global player
Merkel Macron vow to make EU a global player

Merkel expects tough talks with Putin
Merkel expects tough talks with Putin

Russia confirms readiness to organize Putin-Kim Summit
Russia confirms readiness to organize Putin-Kim Summit

Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Putin, Trump to continue 'useful contacts'
Putin Trump to continue 'useful contacts'

Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018
Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018

Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways

Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy
Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy

Italian craftsman gifts table to mosque in Germany
Italian craftsman gifts table to mosque in Germany

German MediaMarkt says in Turkey for the long run
German MediaMarkt says in Turkey for the long run

German chancellor: Prosperous Turkey serves interest
German chancellor Prosperous Turkey serves interest

'Germany is Turkey's most important trading partner'
Germany is Turkey's most important trading partner'

Turkish minister hails Germany’s stance on US sanctions
Turkish minister hails Germany s stance on US sanctions

Duterte slams US warning over Russian military deals
Duterte slams US warning over Russian military deals

US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment

New world currency will topple dollar
New world currency will topple dollar

Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade

Russia 'willing' to lift visa for Turkish citizens
Russia 'willing' to lift visa for Turkish citizens






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 