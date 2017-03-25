Turkish Airlines breaks daily passenger record

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Airlines broke a new daily passenger record on Saturday, according to the chief executive office of the Turkish flag carrier.
Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi tweeted on Sunday the density of passengers using the airline before the Muslim holiday Eid-al Adha remains continuing.
"Yesterday, we made a historic record, we flew 253,000 passengers via 1,547 flights to their loved ones with 75 percent on-time departures," Eksi said.
He added that they are trying to serve better in this high season and thanked the passengers for choosing Turkish Airlines.
