Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk
A dozen of Palestinian vehicles were vandalized in suspected “price tag” attacks in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, according to a Palestinian activist.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mohammad Abu al-Hummus said Israeli settlers slashed the tyres of 15 Palestinian vehicles in the town of Habayil al-Arab, north-east of East Jerusalem.
“Settlers sprayed racist and anti-Arab slogans on the walls of several houses in the area,” he said.
Israeli police have launched an investigation into the attack, according to Abu al-Hummus.
"Price tag" vandalism is a strategy used by extremist Jewish settlers to attack Palestinians and their property in retaliation for perceived threats to Israeli settlement expansion.
Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks
The military said it detected the lab in the town of Alcoyonqui, near the state capital Culiacan, and raided it on Thursday.
Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas