18:50, 19 August 2018 Sunday
Palestine
Update: 17:40, 19 August 2018 Sunday

Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem
Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

A dozen of Palestinian vehicles were vandalized in suspected “price tag” attacks in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, according to a Palestinian activist.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mohammad Abu al-Hummus said Israeli settlers slashed the tyres of 15 Palestinian vehicles in the town of Habayil al-Arab, north-east of East Jerusalem.

“Settlers sprayed racist and anti-Arab slogans on the walls of several houses in the area,” he said.

Israeli police have launched an investigation into the attack, according to Abu al-Hummus.

"Price tag" vandalism is a strategy used by extremist Jewish settlers to attack Palestinians and their property in retaliation for perceived threats to Israeli settlement expansion.



