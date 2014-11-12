Worldbulletin News

OIC urges Afghan rivals to engage in peace talks
OIC urges Afghan rivals to engage in peace talks

Hundreds were killed in four-day clashes in the city of Ghazni earlier this week

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday called on Afghani rivals to end hostilities and engage in peace talks.

In a statement, OIC Secretary General Yousuf Al-Othaimeen voiced his "growing concern on ever rising collateral casualties among civilian population".

At least 500 Taliban fighters, 145 security personnel and 60 civilians were killed in four-day long clashes in the city of Ghazni earlier this week.

“There can be no military solution in Afghanistan. Time is long overdue for a lasting political settlement,” Al-Othaimeen said.

“Muslim Ummah (nation) expects and hopes that the Afghan Government’s unconditional offer for a negotiated solution finds response among the armed opposition,” he added.

The violence came amid reports about ongoing efforts to hold peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban to end the conflict in the war-torn country.

Afghan government’s Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah confirmed last month, in the first official reaction, that a meeting had taken place between the U.S. and the Taliban to initiate the peace process.

As per the local Tolo News, Alice Wells, the U.S. principal deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, met with Taliban representatives in July to discuss ways to lay the groundwork for peace talks.



