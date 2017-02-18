09:58, 20 August 2018 Monday

Press agenda on August 20

World Bulletin / News Desk

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Commission to begin probe into allegations of influencing former President Jacob Zuma and other state officials by Indian Gupta family

NIGERIA

ABUJA - FIFA to announce decision on Nigerian football administration as one of football bodies is allegedly backing Nigerian government.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet takes oath at President House.

INDIA

Indian Muslims fear cow vigilantism on Eid al Adha

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.