10:06, 20 August 2018 Monday

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

World Bulletin / News Desk

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani declared a provisional three-month ceasefire with the Taliban in a televised broadcast Sunday, a move welcomed by Washington but yet to receive a reply from the militants themselves.

Anticipation had been mounting ahead of Ghani's speech following mixed signals from the presidential palace over whether the government would offer a fresh truce -- following a brief, unprecedented ceasefire earlier in June.

That three day pause in the fighting saw thousands of insurgents pour into cities across Afghanistan to celebrate.

"I once again announce a ceasefire from tomorrow until the prophet's birthday provided that the Taliban reciprocate," said Ghani, referring to the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday which Afghanistan celebrates on November 21.

Ghani said his administration removed "all obstacles" to peace with the announcement following consultations with religious scholars, political parties and civil society groups. But he said the truce would hold only if the insurgents reciprocated.

"We call on the leadership of the Taliban to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long lasting and real peace, and we urge them to get ready for peace talks based on Islamic values and principles," he said, in an announcement as Afghans celebrated their independence day.