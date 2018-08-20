Worldbulletin News

14:50, 20 August 2018 Monday
Middle East
Heavy storm, dust hits Mecca
Heavy storm, dust hits Mecca

A heavy dust storm that hit large swathes of areas occupied by Hajj pilgrims on Sunday evening delayed their transfer from Mina to Arafat, at least from some camps in the Zone 4 area.

World Bulletin / News Desk

After the storm began clearing, pilgrims started their journey to the desert planes of Arafat.

 

 



Related hajj mecca Arafat storm Dust
