Turkish, Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
The central banks of Qatar and Turkey signed a currency swap agreement in the Qatari capital Doha.
According to sources from Turkish central bank, the first step has been taken after Qatar pledged $15 billion of investment package in Turkey last Wednesday.
The agreement aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between two banks through setting a two-way currency exchange line.
It will provide liquidity and support for financial stability, along with facilitating exchange of trade between Turkey and Qatar. The agreement will also contribute to enrichment of reserves of both countries.
The funding for the first phase of the deal is expected to be worth $3 billion.
