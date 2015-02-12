Worldbulletin News

Nearly 90 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 90 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants were from Afghanistan, Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 89 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, security sources said on Sunday.

In the northwestern province of Canakkale, the coast guards caught 46 Afghan migrants, including children, a security source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Another 43 irregular migrants, including nine children, were held Baskale district of southeastern Van province near the border with Iran, said another source.

The migrants were from Afghanistan, Pakistan.

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.



