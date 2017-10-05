Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's benchmark stock index started Monday up 0.28 percent or 249,76 points to open at 88,984.52 points.
The BIST banking and holding sector indices rose 0.30 and 0.50 percent, respectively.
The leasing, factoring sector index showed the top performance at the opening -- up 0.50 percent -- while BIST real estate insurance index suffered the biggest fall, down 0.50 percent.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.83 percent to close at 88,734.76 points with a trading volume of 7.9 billion Turkish liras (around $1.3 billion), hovering between 84,654.50 points and 88,302.5 points during the sessions.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell 6.0880 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Friday's closing rate of 6.1280.
The euro/lira rate decreased to 6.9460 on Monday morning, versus 7.0090 at the previous close, while one British pound was traded for 7.7680 Turkish liras, up from 7.8360 at Friday's close.
The price of Brent oil was $71.81 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, up from $71.83 at the previous close.
