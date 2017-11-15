Multiple quakes rock Indonesia's Lombok island, 10 dead

World Bulletin / News Desk
A series of powerful earthquakes have rocked the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, killing at least 10 people and setting off fresh waves of panic after nearly 500 died there following a huge tremor two weeks ago.
It was followed nearly 12 hours later by a quake measuring 6.9 magnitude and a string of powerful aftershocks.
The picturesque island next to holiday hotspot Bali was already reeling from two deadly quakes on July 29 and August 5 that left hundreds of thousands homeless.
Ten people were killed in the quake Sunday evening, mostly by falling debris, with four deaths in eastern Lombok and six on the neighbouring island of Sumbawa, according to the national disaster agency.
Two more Lombok residents died of heart attacks after the morning quake, it said.
Some two dozen people were injured and more than 150 homes and places of worship were damaged, the agency said.
"When the earthquake happened most people were outside their homes or at shelters so there have not been that many fatalities" compared to the August 5 tremor, said national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.
"The trauma because of the earlier quake on Sunday (morning) made people prefer to stay outside," he added.
Officials have evacuated some patients from a hospital in Sumbawa island and in Lombok's capital Mataram for fear of worse destruction.
Blackouts have hit much of Lombok, according to Sutopo, who posted pictures of cracked roads and video footage of a large fire that broke out in a village on Sumbawa.
Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government
Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks
The military said it detected the lab in the town of Alcoyonqui, near the state capital Culiacan, and raided it on Thursday.
Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham