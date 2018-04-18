Erdogan says Turkey will overcome economic attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday wished the people of Turkey a happy Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar, and drew attention to a recent currency crisis.
In a pre-recorded address to the Turkish people ahead of the start of the four-day holiday on Tuesday, Erdogan said the aim of the recent currency crisis was to bring "Turkey and its people to their knees" and that this attack was no different from a strike against Turkey’s flag or call to prayer.
He said that Turkey had the power and ability to overcome the crisis.
Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson.
Security forces carried out 2,331 counter-terror operations across Turkey on Aug. 13-20, says Interior Ministry
Turkish Airlines CEO says 253,000 passengers traveled via 1,547 flights on Saturday, setting a new record
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Manbij roadmap between Turkey and US continues 'without a hitch'
Numan Kurtulmus to be acting chairman of AK Party, Omer Celik has been named new party spokesman
We extend our condolences to Kofi Annan’s family, relatives and our ally Ghanaian people, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
6,000 Malians arrive in Jeddah, Madina via Turkey's national flag carrier for annual Islamic pilgrimage
Article 'is a blatant attempt by New York Times to justify and whitewash PKK terrorism,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Turkish officials console families of those who lost their lives in 7.4 earthquake in NW Anatolia
Police launched investigation over claims that chain traffic accident was caused by spillage of oil from tanker truck
Migrants held in Canakkale, Adana, Edirne and Izmir provinces
Turkish soldiers delivered bird to Hatay Nature Reserve Association
Party will change bylaws in accordance with new presidential system
A Turkish court on Friday turned down another appeal to free the pastor in the third such rejection, his lawyer said.
"At this point, lira is sentiment driven in the market, it is not fundamentally driven," Inst. of Int. Finance expert says