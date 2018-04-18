Update: 12:10, 20 August 2018 Monday

Erdogan says Turkey will overcome economic attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday wished the people of Turkey a happy Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar, and drew attention to a recent currency crisis.

In a pre-recorded address to the Turkish people ahead of the start of the four-day holiday on Tuesday, Erdogan said the aim of the recent currency crisis was to bring "Turkey and its people to their knees" and that this attack was no different from a strike against Turkey’s flag or call to prayer.

He said that Turkey had the power and ability to overcome the crisis.

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson.