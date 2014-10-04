Hajj pilgrims climb Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat

World Bulletin / News Desk
Nearly two million Muslims from around the world have begun ascending the sacred Mount Arafat near Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca as part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
After spending a night of meditation and introspection in the tent city of Mina -- the first leg of the five-day Hajj -- pilgrims set out for Mount Arafat on Monday morning.
It was on Mount Arafat that Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon.
Muslims are expected to spend the entire day on the Arafat plateau while praying continuously and asking Allah for forgiveness and mercy.
At sunset, they will descend the mountain and head back to Muzdalifah, the halfway point between Arafat and Mina.
Later, at Mina, they will take part in the symbolic “stoning of the devil” the ritual.
The ritual is a recreation of Prophet Abraham’s stoning of the devil at the three places where the latter is said to have tried to dissuade Abraham from obeying God’s order to sacrifice his son, Ismael.
After the stoning ritual on Tuesday, pilgrims will sacrifice animals to mark the beginning of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday.
The Hajj pilgrimage is the "fifth pillar" of the Islamic faith -- a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once in their lives.
Over the last month, hundreds of thousands of Muslims have converged on Saudi Arabia from all over the world to perform this year’s pilgrimage.
After spending night in city of Mina, Muslim pilgrims set out for Mount Arafat on Monday morning
The kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam.
Muslims celebrate Hajj at least once in their lifetime as it is one of the five pillars of Islam. But what is Hajj and when is the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca?
The Brothers in Need initiative is a volunteer-led project which feeds needy people in Sydney, Australia six days a week.
For the past several years, barely more than a trickle of information has seeped out of the tightly controlled Chinese occupied territory, but what we do know suggests China is using an array of brutal measures to eradicate any vestige of Uighur culture.
When an imam in Nigeria saw hundreds of desperate, frightened families running into his village last Saturday, he decided to risk his life to save theirs.
Mohamed Elshenawy, the Egyptian goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup 2018, has declined a trophy sponsored by Budweiser for religious reasons.
A look at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.
Related Docs for Hindu family displays rare collection of Islamic manuscripts in Kashmir
27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam
It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.
Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community
15th century Quran written by calligraphist Sukrullah Khalifah returned to Topkapi Palace Museum by collector
Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop