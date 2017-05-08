40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 40 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counterterrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a statement, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,331 ground and air operations on Aug. 13-20.
The ministry said 24 of the terrorists were killed, five captured, and 11 others surrendered to authorities.
Among the “neutralized” terrorists were two so-called senior members of the PKK terrorist group.
During the operations, 297 people were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist group and 28 others for their suspected links to the ISIL terrorist organization.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
Also, another 221 people were arrested over the past week for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the July 2016 defeated coup in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 others injured.
Six more people were arrested for their links to far-left terrorist groups, according to the statement.
Security forces also destroyed eight terrorist shelters, including several caves in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Van, Hakkari, Kars, Siirt and Bitlis, the statement said.
In addition, security forces seized 10 hand grenades, 30 assorted weapons, and 2,280 rounds of ammunition.
Additionally, 3,608 suspects were arrested in 2,311 anti-drug and contraband operations, the statement said.
The raids also led to the seizure of 55 kilograms (121 lb.) of heroin, some 12,887 million pills or other forms of illegal drugs, and 68,212 liters of smuggled oil.
