Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:49, 20 August 2018 Monday
Turkey
13:52, 20 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carried out 2,331 counter-terror operations across Turkey on Aug. 13-20, says Interior Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 40 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counterterrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,331 ground and air operations on Aug. 13-20.

The ministry said 24 of the terrorists were killed, five captured, and 11 others surrendered to authorities.

Among the “neutralized” terrorists were two so-called senior members of the PKK terrorist group.

During the operations, 297 people were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist group and 28 others for their suspected links to the ISIL terrorist organization.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Also, another 221 people were arrested over the past week for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the July 2016 defeated coup in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 others injured.

Six more people were arrested for their links to far-left terrorist groups, according to the statement.

Security forces also destroyed eight terrorist shelters, including several caves in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Van, Hakkari, Kars, Siirt and Bitlis, the statement said.

In addition, security forces seized 10 hand grenades, 30 assorted weapons, and 2,280 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, 3,608 suspects were arrested in 2,311 anti-drug and contraband operations, the statement said.

The raids also led to the seizure of 55 kilograms (121 lb.) of heroin, some 12,887 million pills or other forms of illegal drugs, and 68,212 liters of smuggled oil.



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carried out 2,331 counter-terror operations across Turkey on Aug. 13-20, says Interior Ministry
Erdogan says Turkey will overcome economic attack
Erdogan says Turkey will overcome economic attack

Erdogan said the aim of the recent currency crisis was to bring "Turkey and its people to their knees" and that this attack was no different from a strike against Turkey’s flag or call to prayer
Nearly 90 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 90 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants were from Afghanistan, Pakistan
Turkish Airlines breaks daily passenger record
Turkish Airlines breaks daily passenger record

Turkish Airlines CEO says 253,000 passengers traveled via 1,547 flights on Saturday, setting a new record
Turkey US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkey, US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Manbij roadmap between Turkey and US continues 'without a hitch'
Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members
Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members

Numan Kurtulmus to be acting chairman of AK Party, Omer Celik has been named new party spokesman
Turkey recalls ex-UN chief's efforts for world peace
Turkey recalls ex-UN chief's efforts for world peace

We extend our condolences to Kofi Annan’s family, relatives and our ally Ghanaian people, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish Airlines carries 6 000 Malian pilgrims for Hajj
Turkish Airlines carries 6,000 Malian pilgrims for Hajj

6,000 Malians arrive in Jeddah, Madina via Turkey's national flag carrier for annual Islamic pilgrimage
Turkish presidential aide slams New York Times article
Turkish presidential aide slams New York Times article

Article 'is a blatant attempt by New York Times to justify and whitewash PKK terrorism,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Turkey observes 19th anniversary of Marmara earthquake
Turkey observes 19th anniversary of Marmara earthquake

Turkish officials console families of those who lost their lives in 7.4 earthquake in NW Anatolia
1 killed in multi-vehicle accident in NW Turkey
1 killed in multi-vehicle accident in NW Turkey

Police launched investigation over claims that chain traffic accident was caused by spillage of oil from tanker truck
More than 300 irregular migrants held in Turkey
More than 300 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in Canakkale, Adana, Edirne and Izmir provinces
Sick stork found in Afrin to be treated in Turkey
Sick stork found in Afrin to be treated in Turkey

Turkish soldiers delivered bird to Hatay Nature Reserve Association
Turkey s ruling AK Party to hold 6th ordinary congress
Turkey’s ruling AK Party to hold 6th ordinary congress

Party will change bylaws in accordance with new presidential system
Turkey says will respond if US imposes more sanctions
Turkey says will respond if US imposes more sanctions

A Turkish court on Friday turned down another appeal to free the pastor in the third such rejection, his lawyer said. 
Turkish lira should return to fair value
Turkish lira should return to fair value

"At this point, lira is sentiment driven in the market, it is not fundamentally driven," Inst. of Int. Finance expert says

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Nearly 90 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 90 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkish, Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal
Turkish Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal

China reiterates support for Turkey's economy
China reiterates support for Turkey's economy

Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members
Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members

Turkey observes 19th anniversary of Marmara earthquake
Turkey observes 19th anniversary of Marmara earthquake

Turkey, US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkey US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij

Turkish presidential aide slams New York Times article
Turkish presidential aide slams New York Times article

7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq

5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790
PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790

PKK terrorist group falling apart under pressure
PKK terrorist group falling apart under pressure






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 