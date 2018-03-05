47,000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid al-Adha

World Bulletin / News Desk
As many as 47,000 more Syrians have left Turkey to celebrate Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha with their relatives in Syria.
The Syrians went back to their country through the border gate in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, Anadolu Agency correspondent said on Monday.
At first, they made appointments on the internet, then they left Turkey after showing their passports and other official documents at the border gate.
They will start returning to Turkey from Aug. 27.
This year's Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha is set to be celebrated on Aug. 21.
On Saturday, it was reported that over 35,000 Syrians, including children, have left Turkey since early August via the Oncupinar Border Gate in the southeastern province of Kilis.
Qasim al-Qasim, an official at the Syrian side of the border gate, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that 35,840 Syrians went back to their country to celebrate the Eid.
Kasim noted that peace has returned in the region after Turkey's counter-terror operations in northwestern Syria.
The Syrian people, who used the border gate in Kilis province, will start returning to Turkey from Sept. 3, he added.
