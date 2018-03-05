Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:45, 21 August 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
15:10, 20 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
47,000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid al-Adha
47,000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid al-Adha

Syrian citizens returning to their homeland to celebrate Eid al-Adha

World Bulletin / News Desk

As many as 47,000 more Syrians have left Turkey to celebrate Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha with their relatives in Syria.

The Syrians went back to their country through the border gate in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, Anadolu Agency correspondent said on Monday.

At first, they made appointments on the internet, then they left Turkey after showing their passports and other official documents at the border gate.

They will start returning to Turkey from Aug. 27.

This year's Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha is set to be celebrated on Aug. 21.

On Saturday, it was reported that over 35,000 Syrians, including children, have left Turkey since early August via the Oncupinar Border Gate in the southeastern province of Kilis.

Qasim al-Qasim, an official at the Syrian side of the border gate, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that 35,840 Syrians went back to their country to celebrate the Eid.

Kasim noted that peace has returned in the region after Turkey's counter-terror operations in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian people, who used the border gate in Kilis province, will start returning to Turkey from Sept. 3, he added.



Related syria Turkey Eid al-Adha festivities
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Russia to not move arms in space
Russia to not move arms in space

The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament

Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem

Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity
US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’

The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel s law at UN
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel’s law at UN

Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth

The military said it detected the lab in the town of Alcoyonqui, near the state capital Culiacan, and raided it on Thursday.
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure

Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq

Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions

Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade

President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
US growing isolated in international system under Trump
US growing isolated in international system under Trump

Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert  

News

Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy

Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey
Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey

40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Nearly 90 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 90 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkish, Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal
Turkish Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal

For Eid al-Adha, Filipino leader urges Muslim devotion
For Eid al-Adha Filipino leader urges Muslim devotion

Muslim pilgrims mark final hajj rite with 'Stoning of Devil'
Muslim pilgrims mark final hajj rite with 'Stoning of Devil'

Muslims in Tunisia celebrate Eid al-Adha - PHOTO
Muslims in Tunisia celebrate Eid al-Adha - PHOTO

Arab world celebrates first day of Eid al-Adha holiday
Arab world celebrates first day of Eid al-Adha holiday

Ethiopian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Ethiopian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid war
Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid war

UAE to reopen embassy in Damascus
UAE to reopen embassy in Damascus

Saudis pledge $100 mln to rebuild Syria's northeast
Saudis pledge 100 mln to rebuild Syria's northeast

Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria

Explosion kills 32, injures scores in Syria’s Idlib
Explosion kills 32 injures scores in Syria s Idlib

Fifth convoy sets out from Syria’s Daraa for Idlib
Fifth convoy sets out from Syria s Daraa for Idlib

Syrian regime steps up attacks on opposition-held Idlib
Syrian regime steps up attacks on opposition-held Idlib






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 