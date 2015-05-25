Kenya: 1 million bags of toxic rice seized

World Bulletin / News Desk
Kenyan detectives have seized 1 million bags of poisoned rice at the port of Mombasa destined for the local market, local authorities said.
The detectives from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) seized the rice, believed to be originally from Pakistan, after receiving a tip-off from a report compiled by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).
Speaking to local media, George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations in Kenya, said rogue importers “print new bags with fresh expiry dates then repackage the rice ready for entry through the port. Some of the rice had been condemned about three years ago as unfit for human consumption.”
It is feared that the rice might have already made its way into Kenyan market as the consignment was seized while it was being repackaged.
In addition, 400 containers of cooking oil, which detectives say are not up to Kenyan required standards have also been seized.
In June, 1.4 million toxic bags of sugar were seized. The whole consignment was worth $11.9 million and 72 people have so far been arrested.
It is feared that rice might have already made its way into Kenyan market
The ancient port city of Byblos, has made an ambitious decision to ban single-use plastic bags by 2018
The latest outbreak of the viral disease, which is highly contagious and frequently fatal if untreated, has prompted a visit by the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the health ministry said in a statement.
Volunteer Turkish doctors offer surgery for thyroids, hernias, breast lumps, and gastric ulcers, among other conditions
The annual State of the Climate Report, compiled by more than 450 scientists from over 60 countries, describes worsening climate conditions worldwide in 2017, the same year that US President Donald Trump pulled out of the landmark Paris climate deal.
UN Children’s Fund attributes mounting cholera death toll to ‘ailing health system, ongoing conflict’
160-day trek to raise awareness about plight of African elephant
Muhammed Jaiteh came to Turkey in 2006 to study medicine and now aims to serve his home country
Dr. Mehmet Oz examines children who were affected by bombings
Health Department reports total of 1,040 cases nationwide, up 60 pct from same period last year
Event will be held in Mediterranean province of Antalya from Oct. 17-21
'Protecting human rights is key to responding to the Ebola outbreak,' HRW says