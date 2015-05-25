Worldbulletin News

00:45, 21 August 2018 Tuesday
Health & Environment
Update: 16:21, 20 August 2018 Monday

Kenya: 1 million bags of toxic rice seized
Kenya: 1 million bags of toxic rice seized

It is feared that rice might have already made its way into Kenyan market

World Bulletin / News Desk

Kenyan detectives have seized 1 million bags of poisoned rice at the port of Mombasa destined for the local market, local authorities said.

The detectives from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) seized the rice, believed to be originally from Pakistan, after receiving a tip-off from a report compiled by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Speaking to local media, George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations in Kenya, said rogue importers “print new bags with fresh expiry dates then repackage the rice ready for entry through the port. Some of the rice had been condemned about three years ago as unfit for human consumption.”

It is feared that the rice might have already made its way into Kenyan market as the consignment was seized while it was being repackaged.

In addition, 400 containers of cooking oil, which detectives say are not up to Kenyan required standards have also been seized.

In June, 1.4 million toxic bags of sugar were seized. The whole consignment was worth $11.9 million and 72 people have so far been arrested.



