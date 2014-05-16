6,000 Malians arrive in Jeddah, Madina via Turkey's national flag carrier for annual Islamic pilgrimage

Hundreds were killed in four-day clashes in the city of Ghazni earlier this week

The kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam.

17:13, 20 August 2018 Monday

Russia to not move arms in space





The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.

World Bulletin / News Desk Russia does not plan to put weapons in space first and considers this to be an important signal that Washington should not ignore, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Monday.

