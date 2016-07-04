Worldbulletin News

Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy

Unknown assailants in vehicle fired shots at US Embassy in Ankara on early morning, governor office says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish presidential aide on Monday condemned the attack on U.S. Embassy in the capital Ankara and assured the security of all foreign missions in the country.

In a Twitter post, Ibrahim Kalin said: "We condemned the attack on U.S. embassy. This is a clear attempt to create chaos."

"Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions are under the safety of the law. The incident is being investigated and will be clarified as soon as possible," he added.

In a written statement, the Ankara governor on Monday said unknown assailants in a vehicle fired at U.S. Embassy in Ankara on early morning. Governor's office also announced that there were no casualties during the incident.

David Gainer, the embassy spokesman, also confirmed the incident.

"We have no reports of any injuries and we are investigating the details. We thank the Turkish National Police for their rapid response," Gainer said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also condemned the incident in a Twitter post.

"We condemn the provocative attack against the U.S. Embassy in Ankara. We will make sure that this incident is investigated quickly and the perpetrators are brought to justice," he said.

In addition, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said security units are analyzing the vehicle and the assailants in it.

“It would be very wrong to say anything without obtaining all details about the incident,” he added.

Separately, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik speaking in southern province of Adana said: "The incident is evidently a provocation."

He also assured the safety of all foreign missions in Turkey and said: "No one should ever doubt that foreign missions, ambassadors serving in Turkey are secured by our government."

"Those conducting diplomatic activities are a guest of our nation. Maximum level of sensitivity will be shown to ensure their security by all means. Turkey is a safe country." Celik added.



