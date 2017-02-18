Press agenda on August 21

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Eid Al-Adha being observed across the country.
US
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to hold rally in West Virginia
WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to host Macedonian counterpart at the State Department
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - ARMY 2018 International Military and Technical Forum opening ceremony
SAUDI ARABIA
MECCA - Muslim pilgrims from around the world continue Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Leading political parties and blocs negotiate outlines of Iraq’s next government.
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly to vote on a motion supporting Palestine and downgrade of the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.
