10:41, 21 August 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on August 21

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Eid Al-Adha being observed across the country.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to hold rally in West Virginia

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to host Macedonian counterpart at the State Department

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - ARMY 2018 International Military and Technical Forum opening ceremony

SAUDI ARABIA

MECCA - Muslim pilgrims from around the world continue Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Leading political parties and blocs negotiate outlines of Iraq’s next government.​

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly to vote on a motion supporting Palestine and downgrade of the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.