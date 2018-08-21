10:50, 21 August 2018 Tuesday

Here're Eid al-Adha Messages For Your Loved Ones

World Bulletin / News Desk

This year, it will begin from the evening of August 21 and ends in the evening of August 22.

According to Islamic scripture, the God appeared in the dream of Ibrahim and ordered him to sacrifice his son. He obeyed the order but before he could sacrifice his own son, the God spared him by sacrificing a male goat.

Thus, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to honour the sacrifice made by Ibrahim.

As the festival will be celebrating all over the world, here are some messages that you can send to your loved ones.

Eid is the day of sacrifice, rejoice, bliss and commitment to Allah’s orders. Happy Eid ul- Adah!

May God give you the happiness of heaven above today and always. Eid Mubarak to you all

May the year ahead be fruitful, for your home and family and especially for you. Eid Mubarak!

May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings!

Hope on this pious occasion of Eid there is peace, purity and sanctity in the family.. Happy Eid to all!!