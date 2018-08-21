Here're Eid al-Adha Messages For Your Loved Ones

World Bulletin / News Desk
This year, it will begin from the evening of August 21 and ends in the evening of August 22.
According to Islamic scripture, the God appeared in the dream of Ibrahim and ordered him to sacrifice his son. He obeyed the order but before he could sacrifice his own son, the God spared him by sacrificing a male goat.
Thus, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to honour the sacrifice made by Ibrahim.
As the festival will be celebrating all over the world, here are some messages that you can send to your loved ones.
Eid is the day of sacrifice, rejoice, bliss and commitment to Allah’s orders. Happy Eid ul- Adah!
May God give you the happiness of heaven above today and always. Eid Mubarak to you all
May the year ahead be fruitful, for your home and family and especially for you. Eid Mubarak!
May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings!
Hope on this pious occasion of Eid there is peace, purity and sanctity in the family.. Happy Eid to all!!
Eid-ul-Adha or Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the followers of Islam. In India, it is also called as Bakr-Id. The festival falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
