Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar who was meeting military personnel posted in southeastern Hakkari province's Yuksekova district, and conveyed his Eid greetings to them.
Akar visited security units serving in counter-terror operations in southeast.
Erdogan conveyed his well wishes to the soldiers.
"I congratulate all of you in this honorable struggle... I once more embrace you all with wishes to meet you in other holidays, and may God help you all."
Akar along with Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and commanders-in-chief of armed forces visited soldiers in the morning of Eid Al-Adha and joined them for breakfast.
He praised their efforts in counter-terrorism operations and vowed to continue the fight against terrorists until the threat is completely eliminated.
Separately, Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin conveyed his Eid message to all Muslims via Twitter.
"Eid Mubarak to all Muslims. May this be an auspicious occasion for celebration and remembrance. May it bring us all peace and happiness. May it bring us closer to God and to one another," he said on Tuesday.
