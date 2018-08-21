Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:04, 21 August 2018 Tuesday
Africa
12:59, 21 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey's 34,000 sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopia Eid
Turkey's 34,000 sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopia Eid

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims gather to pray in capital Addis Ababa to celebrate Eid al-Adha

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation donated 34,000 sheep to Ethiopia as hundreds of thousands of Muslims converged at the national stadium and nearby Meskel Square in capital Addis Ababa to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice.

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation’s Africa representative Yuksel Sezgin said the Turkish humanitarian organization had distributed the sheep among the poor in different parts of Ethiopia.

“This is what we have been doing for the needy in the past, and we will continue to do this,” he said.

The traditionally Sunni Ethiopian Muslims constitute an estimated 40 percent of the 102 million population of the Horn of African country, making it the second largest in Sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria.

There was some concerns over security during Eid in the country.

“Everyone has a fresh memory of what had happened at this Meskel Square last June,” said Fedlu Awel, who was one of the many people praying, singing religious songs and chanting Allahu Akbar in the capital.

“Religious and ethnic based mob attacks that recently took place in some parts of the country were also source of concern,” Awel said.

Last June, a hand grenade was thrown at a political rally of the new Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, 42, who enacted wide ranging democratic reforms since taking office in April.

Ahmed was whisked off from the scene unhurt, but two people were killed and 156 were injured.

“Notwithstanding widespread fears of a repeat of similar attack, children, young and elderly flocked to the center of the city. After all, Eid al-Adha is all about sacrifice, an obedience to perform what is obligated by the faith. Thank god, it was peaceful,” Awel added.

Messages of peace, tolerance and unity dominated speeches of religious leaders who addressed the crowd.

Mufti Haji Omer Idris, head of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, said violence against any religion and ethnic group is unIslamic.

“It is time to return to the wisdom and obligation of our faith and tradition of peace and unity,” he added.



Related Turkey Eid al-Adha Ethiopia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system

Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
Russia to not move arms in space
Russia to not move arms in space

The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament

Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem

Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity
US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’

The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel s law at UN
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel’s law at UN

Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth

The military said it detected the lab in the town of Alcoyonqui, near the state capital Culiacan, and raided it on Thursday.
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure

Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq

Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions

Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack

News

Ethiopia launches 50 MW waste energy plant
Ethiopia launches 50 MW waste energy plant

Sudan, Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border
Sudan Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border

Ethiopian opposition activist returns home
Ethiopian opposition activist returns home

Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus
Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus

Ethiopia clarifies remarks of premier on UAE shiekh
Ethiopia clarifies remarks of premier on UAE shiekh

Ethiopian PM calls for unity in Washington diaspora
Ethiopian PM calls for unity in Washington diaspora

100,000 Muslims perform Eid prayers at J'lem's Al-Aqsa
100 000 Muslims perform Eid prayers at J'lem's Al-Aqsa

Muslims in Albania celebrate Eid al-Adha
Muslims in Albania celebrate Eid al-Adha

Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid

Here're Eid al-Adha Messages For Your Loved Ones
Here're Eid al-Adha Messages For Your Loved Ones

Kenyan Muslims allowed day off for Eid al-Adha
Kenyan Muslims allowed day off for Eid al-Adha

The mercy behind halal slaughter methods
The mercy behind halal slaughter methods

King of Morocco appoints new envoy to Turkey
King of Morocco appoints new envoy to Turkey

Former German minister slams Trump’s Turkey policy
Former German minister slams Trump s Turkey policy

Somalis launch 'buy Turkish products' campaign
Somalis launch 'buy Turkish products' campaign

Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy

Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey
Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey

47,000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid al-Adha
47 000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 