Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:04, 21 August 2018 Tuesday
Balkans
13:12, 21 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Muslims in Albania celebrate Eid al-Adha
Muslims in Albania celebrate Eid al-Adha

Celebrations of this day began in the early hours of the morning with the common forgiveness of Fajr prayer.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Muslim believers celebrate today the feast of Eid al-Adha. The ceremony was held in "Skenderbej" Square, where thousands of Muslim believers praised the prayer of Eid and hundreds of thousands celebrated and performed prayers in the squares of every city in the country.



Related Islam Eid al-Adha festivities Eid al-Adha albania Balkan eid
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system

Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
Russia to not move arms in space
Russia to not move arms in space

The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament

Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem

Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity
US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’

The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel s law at UN
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel’s law at UN

Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth

The military said it detected the lab in the town of Alcoyonqui, near the state capital Culiacan, and raided it on Thursday.
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure

Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq

Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions

Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack

News

What is Hajj?
What is Hajj

Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen
Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen

Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher

Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America

Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan
Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan

Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Muslims across Arab world mark beginning of Eid al-Adha
Muslims across Arab world mark beginning of Eid al-Adha

Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships
Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships

100,000 Muslims perform Eid prayers at J'lem's Al-Aqsa
100 000 Muslims perform Eid prayers at J'lem's Al-Aqsa

Here're Eid al-Adha Messages For Your Loved Ones
Here're Eid al-Adha Messages For Your Loved Ones

47,000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid al-Adha
47 000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid

For Eid al-Adha, Filipino leader urges Muslim devotion
For Eid al-Adha Filipino leader urges Muslim devotion

Turkey's 34,000 sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopia Eid
Turkey's 34 000 sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopia Eid

Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid

Kenyan Muslims allowed day off for Eid al-Adha
Kenyan Muslims allowed day off for Eid al-Adha

The mercy behind halal slaughter methods
The mercy behind halal slaughter methods

Turkey takes over Albania's first private university
Turkey takes over Albania's first private university

NATO to revamp Albanian air base
NATO to revamp Albanian air base

Albania seizes assets of former top prosecutor
Albania seizes assets of former top prosecutor

Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'
Steeped in history but crumbling Albania's 'slanted city'

Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

5.2-magnitude quake hits Albania's capital
5 2-magnitude quake hits Albania's capital






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 