Multiple rockets hit Afghan capital's diplomatic zone

Multiple rockets struck the high security diplomatic green zone of capital Kabul when President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was delivering his Eid message at the nearby presidential complex on Tuesday, according to an official.
Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish told Anadolu Agency multiple rockets landed in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, injuring three policemen. Danish added one of the attackers had been killed and the other two were under siege of the security forces in an empty compound.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
After the Taliban did not respond to the Afghan government’s offer of cease-fire, the Kabul-based government directed security forces to respond with full force against any assault by the armed group.
In his speech, Ghani said such rocket attacks cannot scare Afghans who want peace in the country.
Ghani had offered unilateral conditional cease-fire for up to three months to the Taliban, but the armed group did not even bother to respond.
