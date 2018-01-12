Update: 15:21, 21 August 2018 Tuesday

Somalis launch 'buy Turkish products' campaign

Somalis who graduated from Turkish universities on Monday condemned the U.S. sanctions on Turkey and urged their compatriots to help the Turkish nation go through their difficult times.

In a statement, the Association of Somali-Turkey Graduates said it supports Turkey and Somalis will stand by the Turks.

“We as Somali Turkish university graduates are calling Somali people and business persons to support Turkey by purchasing Turkish products,” it said.

“The whole world should know that we, Somalis, are with Turkey, a country that doesn’t let us alone during our problems,” it added.

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two government ministers for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

On Aug. 10, President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.

Last Wednesday, in retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.