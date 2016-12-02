King of Morocco appoints new envoy to Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
King Mohammed VI has appointed new ambassadors to Turkey and 13 other Arab, European and Latin American countries, according to Morocco’s Royal Court.
In a statement released Monday night, Royal Court spokesman Abdul Haq al-Marini said the king had appointed Mohamed Ali Lazrak as Morocco’s new envoy to Turkey.
According to al-Marini, Youssef Amrani was appointed ambassador to South Africa; Zhor al-Alaoui as ambassador to Germany; and Hassan Abu Ayoub as ambassador to Romania.
Mohamed Sitri was appointed ambassador to Qatar; Khalid Naciri to Jordan; Rajaa Mekkaoui to the Vatican; Youssef Bella to Italy; Yassir Fares to Argentina; Lofi Bouachra to Russia; Jamal Chaibi to Vietnam; Amine Choudri to Peru; and Azzedine Farhane to Austria, according to the spokesman.
Samir Addahre, meanwhile, was appointed Morocco’s new permanent envoy to UNICEF.
