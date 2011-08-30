Muslims across Arab world mark beginning of Eid al-Adha

World Bulletin / News Desk
Muslims across the Arab world on Tuesday marked the first day of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday.
At East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, tens of thousands of Palestinian Muslims performed Eid prayers amid a heavy Israeli security presence.
Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem’s Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority, estimated the number of worshippers at 100,000, many of whom, he said, had come from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and from elsewhere in the Arab and Muslim world.
In a sermon delivered before Eid prayers, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, Jerusalem’s grand mufti, reiterated the Palestinians’ determination to defend the Al-Aqsa “from the [Israeli] occupation’s ongoing efforts to Judaize it”.
In the West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah -- in a brief address delivered after Eid prayers -- said the Palestinian leadership continued to put Jerusalem “at the top of its list of priorities”.
Hamdallah praised the city’s embattled Palestinian residents, who, he said, “steadfastly resist the schemes of the [Israeli] occupation”.
“The Palestinian leadership remains committed… to establishing an independent Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he asserted.
In Gaza City, meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh delivered an Eid sermon in which he predicted that Israel’s 11-year blockade of Gaza was “about to come to an end” thanks to Palestinian resistance rallies that remain underway along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone.
In Beirut, Lebanese Grand Mufti Sheikh Amin al-Kurdi delivered an Eid sermon in which he called on Muslims around the world to “always remember the cause of Al-Aqsa”.
In Egypt, millions of Muslims performed Eid prayers in over 5,000 public spaces across the country, while mosque imams in nearby Jordan delivered sermons on the sanctity of human life.
And in Sudanese capital Khartoum, President Omar al-Bashir used the occasion to urge rebel groups -- and opposition parties -- to join the political reconciliation process.
In remarks broadcast on state-run television, al-Bashir offered an amnesty to all members of armed rebel groups who voluntarily chose to lay down their arms.
“This blessed occasion provides a fresh opportunity for us to renew our commitment to implementing genuine national dialogue,” he asserted.
Eid sermons across region pay tribute to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site
Opposition-held Idlib faces fresh refugee influx amid ongoing attacks by Assad regime
Muslims worldwide mark first day of four-day Eid al-Adha holiday
Eid-ul-Adha or Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the followers of Islam. In India, it is also called as Bakr-Id. The festival falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
After spending night in city of Mina, Muslim pilgrims set out for Mount Arafat on Monday morning
The kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam.
Muslims celebrate Hajj at least once in their lifetime as it is one of the five pillars of Islam. But what is Hajj and when is the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca?
The Brothers in Need initiative is a volunteer-led project which feeds needy people in Sydney, Australia six days a week.
For the past several years, barely more than a trickle of information has seeped out of the tightly controlled Chinese occupied territory, but what we do know suggests China is using an array of brutal measures to eradicate any vestige of Uighur culture.
When an imam in Nigeria saw hundreds of desperate, frightened families running into his village last Saturday, he decided to risk his life to save theirs.
Mohamed Elshenawy, the Egyptian goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup 2018, has declined a trophy sponsored by Budweiser for religious reasons.
A look at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.
Related Docs for Hindu family displays rare collection of Islamic manuscripts in Kashmir
27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam
It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.