Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:03, 21 August 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
Update: 18:30, 21 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. announced Tuesday it has deported to Germany one of the last Nazi war crimes suspects known to reside within the U.S.

Jakiw Palij, 95, was removed from his Queens, New York home by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on Monday after having lied to U.S. authorities about his Nazi past when he immigrated in 1949.

Palij concealed his history as an armed guard at the Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland, initially telling immigration officials he had worked as a farmer and at a German factory during World War II.

Palij admitted to the Justice Department in 2001 that he was an armed guard at the camp in 1943, the same year when 6,000 Jewish men, women and children were brutally shot to death there.

The Trawniki camp was part of "Operation Reinhard”, a Nazi plan to kill two million Jews living in the part of Poland not formally annexed into Germany, according to the Holocaust Museum.

Palij was stripped of his U.S. citizenship in 2003 "based on his wartime activities and postwar immigration fraud," according to the Justice Department.

He was subsequently ordered deported to either Germany, Poland or Ukraine, but the countries had refused to accept him, leading Palij to live in legal limbo in the U.S. where his Queens home was regularly the site of demonstrations.

Palij was born in a part of Poland that has since become Ukrainian territory.

The State Department expressed "its deep appreciation" to Berlin for accepting Palij.

The White House said Palij's deportation was the result of "extensive negotiations" between President Donald Trump and German officials.

"Despite a court ordering his deportation in 2004, past administrations were unsuccessful in removing Palij," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "To protect the promise of freedom for Holocaust survivors and their families, President Trump prioritized the removal of Palij."

Palij is the 68th Nazi removed from the United States, according to the Justice Department.



Related US Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system

Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
Russia to not move arms in space
Russia to not move arms in space

The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament

Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem

Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity
US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’

The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel s law at UN
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel’s law at UN

Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth
Mexico seizes record 50 tons of meth

The military said it detected the lab in the town of Alcoyonqui, near the state capital Culiacan, and raided it on Thursday.
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure
Israel reopens Al Aqsa mosque after closure

Israel closed Al Aqsa compound after a stabbing attempt near a mosque gate
7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey, northern Iraq

Terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Gara areas
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says training for combined patrols will start 'within 72 hours' in Turkey
US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions

Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council warns political ties with US will not be normalized
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

Call comes after Israeli police closed all of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates following an attempted knife attack

News

Former German minister slams Trump’s Turkey policy
Former German minister slams Trump s Turkey policy

'Most horrible place on earth'
Most horrible place on earth'

Are Germany and Russia friends?
Are Germany and Russia friends

Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy
Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy

Italian craftsman gifts table to mosque in Germany
Italian craftsman gifts table to mosque in Germany

German MediaMarkt says in Turkey for the long run
German MediaMarkt says in Turkey for the long run

Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy

US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity

Turkey, US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkey US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij

Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'
Training for joint Turkey-US patrol to start 'shortly'

US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 