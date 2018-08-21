Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships

World Bulletin / News Desk
Civilians in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, where refugees have sought shelter during the country’s protracted conflict, welcomed the arrival of the Eid al-Adha holiday on Tuesday despite their difficult circumstances.
Held by anti-regime opposition factions, Idlib is currently home to some four million Syrians who fled their homes earlier amid attacks by the Assad regime.
Mohammed Kaddor, chairman of Idlib’s Ahli refugee camp, told Anadolu Agency that only a limited number of camp residents were able to take part in Eid festivities.
“Some have enough money to buy new goods, but most rely on second-hand shops,” he said. “Meanwhile, those without family or money don't leave the camp.”
“Orphans and the families of martyrs can’t buy the kinds of food associated with Eid, nor can they buy new clothes,” he added.
Noting that the Assad regime had recently deployed troops to opposition-held Idlib, Kaddor said that camp residents feared a possible regime attack on the area.
Um Mahmoud, a Turkmen mother who lost her husband earlier to a regime airstrike, said that she -- along with her seven children -- was depending on charitable organizations for her Eid requirements.
“If it wasn't for these charitable organizations, we wouldn’t have anything to eat now,” she said gratefully.
“I don't have an income or anyone to bring money home,” she added.
Um Mahmoud went on to lament the fact that she could not afford any of the items her children wanted.
“In line with tradition, all my children want new clothes to wear for the Eid,” she said.
Omar Abu Nahla, a resident of Idlib’s Kafr Lusin refugee camp, for his part, said that Idlib had recently seen a fresh influx of refugees from central and southern parts of the country.
“My children want new clothes and shoes, but I can't afford this,” he said.
“They don’t understand our difficult circumstances; they just want to be happy,” he added.
Another camp resident, Samar Sallum, said that he had bought used clothes for his children at a local flea market.
Sallum, too, pointed out that camp populations had recently increased due to a fresh refugee influx from Syria’s Homs and Daraa provinces.
“It’s always nice to celebrate Eid, but we still need help more than ever,” Sallum told Anadolu Agency.
Eid sermons across region pay tribute to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site
Opposition-held Idlib faces fresh refugee influx amid ongoing attacks by Assad regime
Muslims worldwide mark first day of four-day Eid al-Adha holiday
Eid-ul-Adha or Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the followers of Islam. In India, it is also called as Bakr-Id. The festival falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
After spending night in city of Mina, Muslim pilgrims set out for Mount Arafat on Monday morning
The kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam.
Muslims celebrate Hajj at least once in their lifetime as it is one of the five pillars of Islam. But what is Hajj and when is the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca?
The Brothers in Need initiative is a volunteer-led project which feeds needy people in Sydney, Australia six days a week.
For the past several years, barely more than a trickle of information has seeped out of the tightly controlled Chinese occupied territory, but what we do know suggests China is using an array of brutal measures to eradicate any vestige of Uighur culture.
When an imam in Nigeria saw hundreds of desperate, frightened families running into his village last Saturday, he decided to risk his life to save theirs.
Mohamed Elshenawy, the Egyptian goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup 2018, has declined a trophy sponsored by Budweiser for religious reasons.
A look at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.
Related Docs for Hindu family displays rare collection of Islamic manuscripts in Kashmir
27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam
It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.