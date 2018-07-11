23:16, 21 August 2018 Tuesday

Russia to delivering S-400 to Turkey in 2019

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia will begin delivering its advanced S-400 missile defense system to Turkey in 2019, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport as saying on Tuesday.

Rosoboronexport also said it would switch to using local currencies in deals with foreign trade partners, instead of using the dollar, the RIA news agency reported.